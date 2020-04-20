Coronavirus: With Over 1400 Cases, Madhya Pradesh Fights To Curb Spread

Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh is in the severe grip of the coronavirus pandemic raging through the country. On Sunday, the state reported 42 new cases of COVID-19 positive taking its overall tally to 1407.

The worrying part of the transmission of the pandemic in MP has been the highest mortality rate. 70 people have succumbed to the deadly virus so far in the state while 131 have recovered completely.

The good news about Indore which has been one of the hot spots in the state is that over the last two days it has reported positive cases in single digits. Indore with 892 cases continues to be a hot spot. The highest number of cases in the state have been reported from the city, described as the commercial capital of MP. However, a matter of relief to the state government officials was that Indore reported only seven fresh cases of COVID-19 positive on Sunday.

Bhopal has reported 214 cases of Corona positive patients and continues to be a hot spot causing anxiety to the authorities. Media reports stated that a nine day old infant in Bhopal got infected with the virus. The carrier in the case of the new-born is reported to have been the doctor who performed the delivery.

Ujjain has reported 31 cases, Khandwa 32, Khargone 43, Badwani and Hoshangabad reported 24 cases each of Coronavirus positive.

Four deaths were reported on Sunday from Indore and one from Bhopal.

Meanwhile, on the lines of the Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh, the Shivraj Singh Chouhan led government in MP is reported to be contemplating shifting its students from Kota in Rajasthan. Media reports stated that the Shivraj Singh Chouhan government had decided to arrange for 100 buses for transporting the stranded students.