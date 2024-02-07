  • Menu
Corporates must contribute towards girls' education: Dhankhar

New Delhi: Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Wednesday said that coporates should contribute towards girl education and they should liberally handhold educational institutions, particularly those engaged in education for girls.

“It is time for you to think big, time for you to think the way you want to think,” Dhankhar said while addressing students at the Centenary Celebrations of Indraprastha College for Women.

He said that an ecosystem has already been created for the girl students where they can fully exploit their talent and realise their potential.

“You will lead our march impactfully to make the country a developed nation. You will take it to the peak among all other nations. Girl education is a revolution, girl education is changing an epoch," he said.

He also urged students to never have fear of failure. “Fear of failure is killer of growth, fear of failure is killer of innovation, every failure has to be taken as a stepping stone,” he said.

