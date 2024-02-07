Live
- Regularly monitoring compliances of intermediaries with new IT rules: MoS IT
- GITAM hosts auto expo at Pramana-2024
- Lucknow under AI-enabled camera surveillance now
- Ravindra Jadeja's father levels serious allegations against daughter-in-law; cricketer calls them 'baseless'
- Delhi HC directs preparation of fund estimate for hybrid hearing equipment in district courts
- Gadapa Gadapaku Mana Prabhutvam held in Hindupur municipality
- Startups returning to India despite hefty tax bill: India's appeal for startups despite tax challenges
- Haryana CM expresses gratitude to PM for Bharat Ratna to Charan Singh, Narasimha Rao, Swaminathan
- Samsung Galaxy Book 4 series set to launch in India this month
- LIC sells Rs. 75.20 crore equities in Indiabulls Housing Finance
Just In
Corporates must contribute towards girls' education: Dhankhar
Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Wednesday said that coporates should contribute towards girl education and they should liberally handhold educational institutions, particularly those engaged in education for girls.
New Delhi: Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Wednesday said that coporates should contribute towards girl education and they should liberally handhold educational institutions, particularly those engaged in education for girls.
“It is time for you to think big, time for you to think the way you want to think,” Dhankhar said while addressing students at the Centenary Celebrations of Indraprastha College for Women.
He said that an ecosystem has already been created for the girl students where they can fully exploit their talent and realise their potential.
“You will lead our march impactfully to make the country a developed nation. You will take it to the peak among all other nations. Girl education is a revolution, girl education is changing an epoch," he said.
He also urged students to never have fear of failure. “Fear of failure is killer of growth, fear of failure is killer of innovation, every failure has to be taken as a stepping stone,” he said.