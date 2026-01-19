Country is young, so is BJP’s national president: Anurag Thakur on Nitin Nabin’s nomination

New Delhi: As the BJP has begun the process for electing its new national president, with senior party leaders submitting nomination papers for its 45-year-old working president Nitin Nabin, the party on Monday said that the move sends a clear message that “the country is young, and so is the BJP’s president.”

Speaking to IANS, BJP MP Anurag Thakur said, “The BJP is the world’s largest political party, and it is also set to give the country one of the youngest national presidents.”

Highlighting the party’s organisational strength, Thakur said that the BJP provides opportunities to leaders from both rural and urban backgrounds at a young age.

“Nitin Nabin has been elected as an MLA five times, has served as a minister, and has also been associated with the BJP Yuva Morcha. This shows that he has experience in both governance and organisation. He represents the youth and connects well with Gen Z,” Thakur said.

He added that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP have consistently emphasised youth leadership.

“Through this decision, Prime Minister Modi and the party have sent a strong message that the country is young, and the BJP’s president is also young,” he said.

Union Minister Giriraj Singh also welcomed the nomination, saying, “Today, the BJP has completed 45 years, and the leader for whom the nomination proposal has been submitted is also 45 years old. This process, where a grassroots worker can become the national president, is possible only in the BJP. Such a system does not exist in other parties, where dynasty politics dominates, as in the Congress.”

Nitin Nabin is considered a prominent and influential BJP leader from Bihar, with deep political roots in the state. A native of Patna, he is the son of late Nabin Kishore Prasad Sinha, a well-known BJP leader and former MLA. After his father’s untimely demise, Nitin Nabin entered active politics and gradually carved out his own political identity through consistent grassroots engagement.

He has represented the Bankipur Assembly constituency in Patna and is widely regarded as one of the BJP’s most dependable leaders in Bihar. Nabin has an impressive electoral record, having won four consecutive Assembly elections in 2010, 2015, 2020, and 2025. His political journey began with a bye-election victory in 2006, which marked his formal entry into the state legislature.

In the most recent Bihar Assembly elections, Nitin Nabin registered a win from Bankipur, defeating his nearest rival by a margin of over 51,000 votes. His repeated electoral successes have further enhanced his stature within the party organisation.