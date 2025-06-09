Country progressed in every field: Sand artist Pattnaik hails PM Modi’s leadership

Puri: The NDA government, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, completed 11 years in office on Monday. Renowned sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik expressed happiness on the completion of the first year of the government’s third term and conveyed his feelings through his art. He described PM Modi’s tenure as wonderful and expressed his gratitude to the Prime Minister.

Speaking to IANS, Sudarsan Pattnaik said, “The country has progressed significantly under the leadership of the Prime Minister. From the 'Swachh Bharat Mission' to respect for artists, many areas that were previously neglected have now received proper attention. PM Modi boosts the morale of artists through the 'Mann Ki Baat' programme.”

He further added that PM Modi promotes the country’s culture, civilisation, and sports. Referring to the BRICS conference held in Goa, Pattnaik said, “PM Modi enhanced my prestige by presenting my art before representatives from all member countries.”

He further remarked that PM Modi uplifts the morale of every artist across the country, whether from the cities or villages.

He also highlighted the strengthening of the Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) sector over recent years. He noted that schemes like 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' have given new direction and momentum to small businesses. According to him, India is now progressing rapidly towards becoming a developed country by 2047.

Speaking on India’s international image, Pattnaik said, “Today, the respect for India’s passport has increased, the number of medals won by Indians has grown, and the country’s image as a strong nation has been firmly established worldwide.”

He cited 'Operation Sindoor' as an example, where India demonstrated to the world that it does not just talk but also takes decisive action when necessary. Pattnaik further noted that in the past 11 years, India has delivered a strong response to Pakistan, emphasising that India no longer tolerates terrorism.

These comments by Padma Shri awardee Sudarsan Pattnaik reflect the sentiments of millions of artists and common citizens who feel inspired by the policies and vision of PM Modi.

Earlier on Monday, PM Modi posted on his social media platform X, saying, “A clear focus on good governance and transformation! Powered by the blessings and collective participation of 140 crore Indians, India has witnessed rapid transformations across diverse sectors. Guided by the principle of ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, Sabka Prayas,’ the NDA government has delivered pathbreaking changes with speed, scale, and sensitivity.

"From economic growth to social uplift, the focus has been on people-centric, inclusive, and all-round progress. India today is not just the fastest-growing major economy but also a key global voice on pressing issues like climate action and digital innovation. We are proud of our collective success but at the same time, we look ahead with hope, confidence, and renewed resolve to build a Viksit Bharat! #11YearsOfSeva.”



