Country saddened by insult of Tricolour: PM Modi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Sunday that the country was saddened by the 'insult' to the Tricolour on Republic Day, referring to the religious flag incident at the Red Fort during the farmers' tractor parade.

In his monthly 'Mann ki Baat' broadcast, Modi maintained that his government is committed to "modernising" farming and has been taking many steps.

"The efforts of the government will also continue in future," he said, amid intense protests by a section of farmers from states like Punjab, Haryana and UP near the Delhi border against three farm laws enacted by his government.

While recounting several developments in January this year, including India's remarkable come-from-behind series win over Australia in the recent Test series, Modi made a brief reference to the farmers' tractor rally on Republic Day which witnessed incidents of violence.

"Amidst all this, the country was saddened by the insult to the Tricolour on January 26 in Delhi. We have to infuse times to come with new hope and novelty. Last year, we displayed exemplary patience and courage. This year too, we have to work hard to attain our resolves. We have to take our country forward at a faster pace," he said.

Continued from P1

The Prime Minister urged the countrymen to "fill the future with new hope and newness and prove our resolve by working hard as like we showed exceptional restraint and courage last year".

He later wished those who were awarded Padma Awards — one of the highest civilian honours of India announced annually on the eve of Republic Day.

New Delhi: Mentioning that the beginning of this year marks the completion of almost one year of our battle against coronavirus and that India's fight against the pandemic became an example, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said "our vaccination programme too is turning out to be exemplary for the world."

"Today, India is undertaking the world's biggest Covid vaccine programme. Do you know what's a matter of more pride? Along with the biggest vaccine programme, we are vaccinating our citizens faster than anywhere in the world," Modi said while addressing the country in his first 'Mann Ki Baat' radio programme of this year.

"In just 15 days, India has vaccinated over 30 lakh Corona Warriors, whereas an advanced country such as US took 18 days to get the same done; Britain 36 days!"

BJD MP seeks impartial probe

New Delhi: While backing Prime Minister Narendra Modi's statement that the nation was shocked to witness the insult to the tricolour on Republic Day, BJD floor leader in the Rajya Sabha Prasanna Acharya said that just condemning what had happened on January 26 is not enough. "Only condemning what has happened on 26 January is not enough.

Only squarely blaming the farmer leaders I do not think that is the end of the problem. I hope the government should institute a proper, impartial enquiry to find out who is a real culprit and who is behind all these things," Acharya said, adding: "How such big numbers of people could be able to enter the Red Fort?

How they were allowed to climb the top and hoist another flag by the side of the National flag. This is all very astonishing. I think the government should institute an impartial enquiry to find out who are the people behind all these things."