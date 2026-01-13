Country shocked by JNU-like incidents, says Delhi CM

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Monday said the entire country was shocked by incidents like the recent protest at Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) where bail was demanded for riots accused and “terrorists” were supported.

It is unfortunate that the students raised “undignified” slogans and spoke against the country, the chief minister told reporters. On January 5, some students allegedly raised “provocative” slogans against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah inside the JNU campus after the Supreme Court denied bail to activists and former JNU students Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam in the 2020 Delhi riots conspiracy case.

Greeting youngsters on National Youth Day, Gupta said the entire country looks up to them as they have a crucial role in leading the nation towards progress.

“The whole country is shocked by JNU-like incidents where bail is demanded for riots accused and terrorists are supported. The country finds it unfortunate that the students at the university... raise undignified slogans and speak against the nation,” she said. Delhi Police has registered an FIR in connection with the January 5 protest on a complaint from the JNU administration under sections 352 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace), 353(1) (statements conducing to public mischief) and 3(5) (common intention) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.