Couple arrested in Kerala's Pathanamthitta for honeytrap assault on youths

A couple from Charalkunnu in Pathanamthitta district of Kerala has been arrested for assaulting young men after luring them into a honeytrap, police said on Sunday.

Police added that they were shocked by the disturbing videos the duo had filmed on their mobile phones.

According to investigators, the first case came to light when Reshmi, the wife, befriended a 19-year-old youth from Ranni over the phone and later invited him to her home.

On September 1, her husband Jayesh picked up the unsuspecting youth from Maramon Junction and took him to their residence.

There, the victim was forced to pose as if he was engaged in sexual relations with Reshmi, while Jayesh recorded the act.

When the youth resisted, Jayesh allegedly threatened to kill him, tied his hands with a shawl, and pressed a knife to his neck.

Jayesh stamped on the youth's chest and legs, and then beat him with a rod handed over by Reshmi.

The victim was further tortured -- his hands tied with a cycle chain and suspended with a rope -- while Reshmi reportedly used a cutting plier on his finger.

The couple also slapped him repeatedly, sprayed a substance on his navel causing swelling, and forced him to reveal his phone passcodes.

The couple allegedly stole the victim's phones, Rs 19,000 from his wallet, and abandoned him near an auto stand, stripped of his pants.

Medical examination revealed multiple bruises and injuries on the victim's arms, chest, stomach, forehead and legs.

Initially, the youth avoided telling police the truth due to shame, but growing suspicion led to the unmasking of the couple's role.

Police also revealed that the duo had similarly targeted another victim, a youth from Alappuzha employed in Bengaluru.

He was picked up from Thiruvalla, assaulted, pepper-sprayed on his genitals, and later dumped by the roadside.

The accused also stole his iPhone.

Based on the seriousness of the allegations, Pathanamthitta Superintendent of Police V. Ajith has constituted a special investigation team to conduct a detailed probe.

The couple has been booked for assault, wrongful confinement, criminal intimidation, extortion, and theft.