Couple killed as car hits scooter

Jajpur: A 35-year-old man and his pregnant wife died and their minor daughter suffered critical injuries when a vehicle rammed into their scooter in Jajpur district on Friday, police said. The accident took place near Sankharidiha village on National Highway No. 16 under Dharmasala police station limits.

An unidentified vehicle hit the scooter from behind and fled from the spot, police said. The deceased couple was identified as Subrat Kumar Sahu and his wife Annapurna Pal (30), residents of Siha village under Badachana block. Their four-year-old daughter, Aaradhya, sustained injuries and is undergoing treatment in critical condition at SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack, police said. Police said the family was returning home on a scooter after Aaradhya’s routine medical check-up at a private clinic at Jaraka bazaar, when the accident occurred. Locals took them to the Community Health Centre at Dharmasala. They were shifted to SCB Medical College and Hospital (SCBMCH) in Cuttack after their condition deteriorated, police said.

Subrat and his wife were declared dead on arrival by the doctors at SCBMCH. The health condition of the minor girl is stated to be critical, Dharmasala police station Inspector-in-Charge Chinmayee Sahu said. “We have seized the damaged scooter and started an investigation into the circumstances that led to the accident. A case was registered in this regard,” she said.