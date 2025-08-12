Live
Courage of those who stand for truth will never be broken by Israeli state's violence:Priyanka on killing of journalists
New Delhi: Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Tuesday said the "cold blooded murder" of five Al Jazeera journalists is another heinous crime committed on Palestinian soil, and asserted that the immeasurable courage of those who dare to stand for the truth will never be broken by the violence and hatred of the Israeli state.
Al Jazeera journalist Anas al-Sharif has been killed alongside four colleagues in a targeted Israeli attack on a tent housing journalists in Gaza City, according to the Al Jazeera media network.
In a post on X, Priyanka Gandhi said, "The cold blooded murder of five Al Jazeera journalists is yet another heinous crime committed on Palestinian soil."
The immeasurable courage of those who dare to stand for the truth will never be broken by the violence and hatred of the Israeli state, the Congress general secretary said.
"In a world where much of the media is enslaved to power and commerce, these brave souls reminded us of what true journalism is. May they rest in peace," she said.
Priyanka Gandhi has been raising her voice against Israel's actions in Gaza and expressing solidarity with Palestinians.
The UN human rights office on Monday condemned Sunday's air strike targeting the journalists' tent in grave breach of international humanitarian law.