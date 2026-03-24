Court acquits husband, 6 others in 2016 dowry death case

A Delhi court has acquitted a man and six of his relatives in a dowry death case related to the suicide of a young woman within four months of her marriage, saying that the prosecution failed to prove cruelty or harassment for dowry beyond a reasonable doubt.

Additional Sessions Judge Babru Bhan was hearing a case against husband Danish, his father Naeem, relatives Rustam, Guddu alias Zulfikar, Samreen Begum alias Rani, Gudiya and Mehmooda accused under charges of IPC Sections 498A (cruelty by husbands and relatives), 304B (dowry death) and 34 (common intention).

In an order dated March 12, the court said, “The requisite harassment and cruelty for the demand of dowry has not been proved in this case. Although some allegations have been leveled, the same are too vague andgeneral to prove anything.”

All were arrested after the body of Naima alias Zeba, who was married to Danish on January 24, 2016, was found hanging at her matrimonial home in northeast Delhi’s Shri Ram Colony on May 24, 2016. Post-mortem examination confirmed that the cause of death was asphyxia due to ante-mortem hanging. According to the prosecution, the woman was subjected to physical and mental harassment by her husband and in-laws for dowry, which eventually drove her to die by suicide within months of the marriage.

The court noted that although the death had occurred within seven years of marriage and was unnatural, the prosecution failed to establish the crucial ingredient that the woman was subjected to cruelty or harassment for dowry “soon before her death”.

“It is possible that the bitterness emanating from the aforesaid complaint continued to remain the reason of dispute and petty quarrels between the deceased and accused Danish after the marriage also,” the court said, noting that the said reason did not fulfil the ingredients of the offence framed against the accused persons. It said that the testimonies of the deceased’s mother and brother contained vague and general allegations against the accused without specifying the exact role or incidents involving each of them.