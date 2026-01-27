Court acquits man accused of trying to shoot cop in 2018

New Delhi: A Delhi court has acquitted a man accused of attempting to shoot a police officer with a licensed pistol during a late-night checking drive in Dwarka in 2018, holding that the prosecution failed to prove its case beyond a reasonable doubt.

Additional Sessions Judge Vandana Jain acquitted Pradeep Kumar of charges under sections 186 (obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions), 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant), 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means) and 307 (attempt to murder) of the IPC, section 27 (illegal use of arms and ammunition) of the Arms Act and section 185 (driving when intoxicated) of the Motor Vehicles Act, noting serious gaps in the prosecution’s evidence.

The case related to an incident on October 31, 2018, when police officials alleged that Kumar, while drunk, misbehaved with them at a picket near Sector 21 underpass in Dwarka, bit a constable’s thumb and later pointed a pistol at an assistant sub-inspector and pulled the trigger, though the weapon did not fire.

“The prosecution is under a legal obligation to prove each and every ingredient of the offence beyond reasonable doubt,” the court said in its judgment dated January 15, reiterating the settled principle of criminal jurisprudence. While the court observed that the testimony of police witnesses cannot be discarded merely because they are police officials, it stressed that their evidence must inspire confidence. “Their testimonies have to be appreciated with care and caution in order to see whether the same can be relied upon to hold the accused guilty,” the judge said.