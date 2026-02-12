Court acquits two in 2014 murder of Indian Air Force staffer

A Delhi court acquitted two persons accused of murdering a 33-year-old Indian Air Force staffer in 2014 saying that the prosecution failed to prove the guilt of the accused persons beyond a reasonable doubt.

Additional Sessions Judge Gurmohina Kaur was hearing a case against Brahm Prakash alias Sunny and Khajaan Singh alias Renu accused of murdering Arun, working with the Indian Air Force, in 2014.

In an order dated February 5, the court said, “Merely on the basis of doubt of the family of the deceased, the accused persons cannot be convicted especially when the circumstantial evidence is insufficient and does not form a complete chain of events leading to the inescapable conclusion of guilt of the accused persons.”

According to the prosecution, on the intervening night of December 27–28 in 2014, the accused allegedly hit Arun on the head multiple times with a stone and ran him over with a van. Arun’s body was found near a Delhi Jal Board site in Dwarka. Initially treated as a road accident, the case was later converted into a murder investigation.

It was further alleged that the accused also attempted to destroy evidence by discarding the deceased’s mobile phone and washing blood stains off the vehicle. “It is well-settled law that the burden to prove the case beyond a reasonable doubt lies on the shoulders of the prosecution. The accused has a right to maintain silence in the trial. Every accused is to be presumed innocent until proved guilty,” the judge said.