Court acquits two ISIS-JK operatives

New Delhi: Flagging gaps in the probe, a Delhi court has acquitted two men accused of pledging allegiance to banned terrorist organisation ISIS, besides procuring arms and ammunition from Uttar Pradesh for the Islamic State Jammu & Kashmir (ISIS-JK) cadres for executing terrorist acts.

Underlining that the prosecution had failed to prove its case beyond a reasonable doubt, Additional Sessions Judge Amit Bansal acquitted Jamsheed Zahoor Paul and Parvaiz Rashid Lone, residents of Shopian in Kashmir, who were arrested in 2018.

The special cell of Delhi Police had registered a case against them under sections 18 (punishment for conspiracy) and 20 (punishment for being members of terrorist gang or organisation) of the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) and under the Arms Act provisions.

Police claimed that they received a tip-off that Paul and Lone had pledged allegiance to ISIS and were in Delhi to procure weapons for terrorist activities on September 6, 2018.

The Special Cell alleged that the duo were apprehended at the Jama Masjid bus stop on Netaji Subhash Marg, near the Red Fort, with two 7.65mm pistols and ten live cartridges.