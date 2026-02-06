Court Cannot Force Any Woman To Continue Pregnancy: Supreme Court Allows Termination At 30 Weeks

The Supreme Court on Friday reaffirmed that no court has the authority to force a woman, particularly a minor, to continue an unwanted pregnancy, as it allowed the medical termination of a 30-week pregnancy of a girl who conceived while she was underage. The court underlined that reproductive autonomy remains paramount and must be respected when a woman clearly expresses her unwillingness to carry a pregnancy to term.

A bench comprising Justices BV Nagarathna and Ujjal Bhuyan observed that the wishes of the pregnant girl were decisive in the matter, especially since the pregnancy was unintended and she had consistently stated that she did not want to give birth. The judges emphasised that the personal choice and bodily autonomy of the pregnant individual must take precedence in such cases.

The court noted that while the birth of a child ultimately involves the creation of a new life, compelling a woman to continue a pregnancy against her will is not permissible. It stressed that if a woman’s interests are to be considered, her reproductive autonomy must be given due importance, and judicial intervention cannot override her clear decision.

Allowing the plea, the Supreme Court directed Mumbai’s JJ Hospital to conduct the medical termination while ensuring all necessary medical precautions and safeguards. The court acknowledged the moral and legal complexities involved but concluded that the minor’s firm and consistent refusal to continue the pregnancy was the determining factor.

The ruling aligns with the Supreme Court’s earlier decisions upholding women’s bodily autonomy. In previous judgments, the court has recognised reproductive choice as a fundamental right under Article 21 of the Constitution and has ruled that women, irrespective of marital status, are entitled to seek termination of pregnancy within the framework of the law.