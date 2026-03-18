Court convicts man of heroin trafficking

A Delhi court has convicted a man in a narcotics case involving recovery of commercial quantity of heroin, saying the prosecution has proved the chain of evidence and recovery beyond reasonable doubt. Special Judge (NDPS) Harvinder Singh Johal was hearing a case against Mohit Kumar who was accused under Section 29 (criminal conspiracy) of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. Kumar was accused of procuring heroin from Uttar Pradesh and supplying the substance in Delhi.

He was arrested on September 15, 2017 by the Delhi Police’s Crime Branch based on a tip-off. Another person was also arrested along with Mohit, who died during the trial.

According to the prosecution, Kumar was found in possession of a commercial quantity of heroin, packed in small packets for distribution. During the trial, the defence raised objections regarding alleged procedural lapses, including non-compliance with provisions related to sampling and handling of seized contraband.