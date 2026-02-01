Court discharges woman, slams prosecution for ‘concealment’

New Delhi: Slamming the prosecution for “concealment” and flagging various loopholes, a Delhi court discharged a woman accused of cheating Indian immigration authorities by tampering with her passport.

Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate Pranav Joshi was presiding over the case against the accused, Leena Maria Sossai, for whom an FIR was registered by the IGI Airport police in 2016. The charges included cheating, forgery, using a forged document as genuine, and violations under the Passports Act.

Advocate Manoj Taneja represented the accused in the proceedings. The prosecution alleged that Sossai was deported from Brussels by Belgian immigration authorities in December 2015 for allegedly inserting pages into her passport and using counterfeit immigration stamps.

An investigation subsequently confirmed that she had tampered with her passport and provided false immigration details.

In an order dated January 29, the court noted that the date on which the passport was sent by Belgian immigration to the Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO) in Delhi was not mentioned, nor did the communication from the Belgian federal police specify the passport number or the accused’s name.

“Furthermore, the letter (by Belgian immigration) shows that the same was sent on December 16, 2015, and it also mentions a reference to previous communication, but the details of the communication are not available. To whom the communication was sent is unknown,” the court said.

The court pointed out that a typed letter from the Jet Airbase to the FRRO indicated that Sossai’s name had been inserted manually. The court also said that the prosecution cited a letter dated July 13, 2016, issued by FRRO, which mentioned a “special report” enclosed with the passport and deportee papers.

The court noted that the prosecution failed to produce the special report or disclose the contents of a July 13, 2016 communication, while only a single letter from the Belgian federal police was placed on record. Complete deportation papers were not submitted, raising doubts about the “purity of the chain of custody” of the accused’s passport.

The court also found that the prosecution did not explain the delay in registering the FIR after the accused arrived at IGI airport on December 18, 2015. It held that selective production and concealment of documents warranted an adverse inference against the prosecution.

The court further observed that there was no explanation of how Indian Immigration was deceived, and under the Vienna Convention, Belgian immigration officials could not testify, making the deportation allegations unprovable.

As the alleged offence occurred outside India and no mandatory sanction was obtained, and the investigation failed to show that any offence or conspiracy was committed in India, the court discharged the accused, citing lack of evidence, missing documents, concealment, and absence of sanction.