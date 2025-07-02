Court Hears Disturbing Details In Kolkata Law College Assault Case

A Kolkata court has heard shocking details about a brutal assault case at South Calcutta Law College, with prosecutors revealing the calculated nature of the alleged crime against a 24-year-old law student.

The incident occurred on June 25 when the victim was allegedly assaulted by Monojit Mishra, a 31-year-old former college student, along with two current students, 19-year-old Zaib Ahmed and 20-year-old Pramit Mukhopadhyay, plus a security guard. All four suspects have been taken into custody.

According to the victim's statement, she experienced a panic attack before the assault, prompting Mishra to request an inhaler for her from one of his accomplices. After using the medication and feeling better, she attempted to flee but was forcibly taken to the security guard's quarters where the assault allegedly took place while Ahmed and Mukhopadhyay recorded the incident.

During court proceedings where police sought extended custody of the accused, the public prosecutor presented disturbing evidence about the premeditated nature of the crime.

"The survivor was first brutally attacked. When her condition worsened, she received an inhaler. However, this medication wasn't provided out of concern for her recovery, but to ensure she was conscious for further brutalization," the prosecutor stated.

The prosecutor argued that the investigation remained incomplete with multiple aspects requiring further examination, successfully obtaining custody of Mishra and the two students until July 8, while the security guard was remanded until Friday.

Defense attorneys representing Mishra and the students contested the allegations, claiming their clients were cooperating fully with authorities. They questioned whether the victim's mobile phone had been confiscated and call records obtained, characterizing the case as a conspiracy against their clients.

The case has drawn additional attention due to Mishra's alleged political connections. After photographs emerged showing him with prominent Trinamool Congress leaders, including MP Abhishek Banerjee and Health Minister Chandrima Bhattacharya, the party acknowledged his association with their student wing while emphasizing this wouldn't prevent him from facing maximum punishment.

A former college student revealed to media that Mishra had a troubling history of misconduct at the institution. Despite graduating, he returned as a contractual employee and allegedly terrorized the campus community.

The former student detailed a pattern of abuse spanning several years, including a 2019 incident where Mishra allegedly sexually harassed a female student and damaged her clothing, and a 2024 case involving assault on a security guard and property vandalism. Additional allegations include theft and numerous unreported complaints.

"Every female student at the college faced harassment from him. Despite multiple complaints, no action was taken due to his political influence. Even his own family disowned him," the former student disclosed.

Medical and electronic evidence are reportedly corroborating the victim's account as the investigation continues. The case highlights ongoing concerns about campus safety and the influence of political connections in preventing accountability for serious crimes.