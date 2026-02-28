Court paves way for release of 'The Kerala Story 2' film

Thiruvanthapuram: A bench of justices Sushrut Arvind Dharmadhikari and P V Balakrishnan passed the interim order on the appeal moved by the film's producer Vipul Amrutlal Shah late Thursday night, hours after the movie's release was stayed.

In its order the bench said that the single judge's finding that guidelines for certification have not been borne in mind by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) were "merely on the basis of a few clippings and without viewing the movie" and therefore, it "cannot be countenanced".

"That apart, the fact that insertions, excisions and modifications, have been carried out by the appellant (Shah) in the movie as per the directions of the CBFC would only further reinforce the fact that there is an application of mind from the part of Board while granting the certificate," the bench said.