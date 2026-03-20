Court Rejects Plea Of Amravati Murder Accused, Calls Act ‘Terror-Driven’

A special court in Mumbai has rejected the discharge plea of Irfan Khan, accused of masterminding the 2022 killing of Umesh Kolhe. The court observed that the murder was carried out with the intent to spread terror, particularly targeting the Hindu community.

The case, initially registered as a murder, was later handed over to the National Investigation Agency, which invoked provisions of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), citing a broader conspiracy. The court noted that the evidence available so far is only preliminary, suggesting that more details may emerge during the trial.

According to investigators, the murder was allegedly in retaliation for Kolhe’s social media posts supporting Nupur Sharma. The court dismissed the defence’s argument that the case was a simple murder, stating that available material pointed to a deliberate attempt to instil fear among a section of society.

The NIA has alleged that Khan was involved in planning meetings, mobilising individuals, and providing logistical as well as financial support to execute the crime. The court further observed that there was no personal enmity between the accused and the victim, indicating that the motive extended beyond an individual target.

Emphasising that acts intended to create fear can qualify as terrorism even without links to banned organisations, the court ruled that the charges under UAPA would stand. The trial will now continue as more evidence is examined.