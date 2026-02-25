Court sends IYC president Chib to 4-day police custody

New Delhi: A Delhi court on Tuesday sent Indian Youth Congress (IYC) president Uday Bhanu Chib to four days of police custody in connection with the shirtless protest at the India AI Impact Summit at Bharat Mandapam on February 20.

Judicial Magistrate Ravi allowed four days of custody to the police to question Chib, after the investigating officer (IO) sought seven days of custodial interrogation. "The application of the IO is partly allowed.

The accused is remanded to police custody for four days commencing from today till February 28 (inclusive). On expiry of the said period, the IO shall produce the accused before the concerned court or the concerned duty magistrate, along with a detailed remand report," the court said. It underlined that during the custody, the IO had to abide by all constitutional and statutory safeguards, including those relating to medical examination, maintenance of the case diary and production of the accused before the court within the stipulated time.

The court also "expressly" recorded Chib's right to meet his counsel during interrogation according to Section 38 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), but clarified that such a meeting could not hamper the legitimate needs of investigation.

The provision says, "When any person is arrested and interrogated by the police, he shall be entitled to meet an advocate of his choice during interrogation, though not throughout interrogation."

The magistrate said that the advocate's presence would be permitted at such intervals as reasonably fixed by the IO, but not throughout the interrogation and not in a manner that directly interfered with questioning. Besides, the presence and permission had to remain consistent with the statutory scheme and judicial pronouncements, he said.

"Nothing stated in this order shall be construed as an expression on the merits of the case or as a final determination of the applicability of any specific penal provision, including Section 197(1)(d) BNS (imputations, assertions prejudicial to national integration) which shall be considered at the appropriate stage on the basis of evidence collected," the court said.