Court upholds Metro abuse conviction, calls for safer public transport

A Delhi court has upheld the conviction of a man for sexually harassing a woman inside the city Metro train, and calling for measures to ensure the safety of women commuting on public transport. Additional Sessions Judge Hargurvarinder Singh Jaggi dismissed the appeal filed by Mohd Tahir challenging his conviction under Sections 354 (assault or criminal force to a woman with intent to outrage modesty) and 354A (sexual harassment) of the erstwhile Indian Penal Code.

The court affirmed the conviction judgment dated May 24, 2025, and the sentencing order dated October 6, 2025, passed by Judicial Magistrate First-Class Chhaya Tyagi. The court, in its order dated March 9, said that the prosecution successfully proved the case beyond a reasonable doubt before the trial court and the offence punishable under Section 354 of the IPC was made out.

Referring to the conviction judgment, it said, “This Court holds that there is neither any perversity in the impugned judgment passed by the Trial Court nor any merit in the appeal preferred by Mohd. Tahir.” The incident occurred on the evening of March 27, 2021, inside a Delhi Metro train on the Yellow Line between Saket and Hauz Khas stations, when Mohd. Tahir allegedly masturbated while standing next to the complainant and rubbed his hand on her shoulder despite her protesting verbally. After she raised an alarm, fellow passengers eventually forced him to get off the train.

At the very beginning of the judgment, the court placed the case in the context of women’s safety in public spaces, one day after International Women’s Day was celebrated on March 8. The counsel for the accused argued that the complainant’s testimony is unreliable, as she had contended before the magisterial court on March 31, 2021, that she got off the train with the accused at the INA metro station.

However, on December 4, 2023, she testified that she got off the train at Green Park metro station. The court rejected this argument as it was “not fatal” to the case, the counsel said. “The confusion about the names of the Metro Station on the part of the complainant, as flagged by the appellant, is a red herring argument,” the judge said.