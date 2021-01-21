COVID-19: India records 15,223 new cases in last 24 hours

New Delhi:India's COVID-19 caseload crossed 1.06 crore with a total of 15,223 infections being reported in a day, while the recoveries have surged to 1,02,65,70, according to the Union health Ministry data updated on Thursday.

The total cases have increased to 1,06,10,883. The death toll mounted to 1,52,869 with 151 daily new fatalities, the data updated at 8 am showed. The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 1,02,65,706 pushing the national COVID-19 recovery rate of 96.75 per cent.The COVID-19 case fatality rate stands at 1.44 per cent.

The COVID-19 active caseload remained below 3 lakh.There are 1,92,308 active coronavirus infections in the country which comprises 1.81 per cent of the total caseload, the data stated. India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16.It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

According to the ICMR, 18,93,47,782 samples have been tested up to January 20 with 7,80,835 samples being tested on Wednesday.