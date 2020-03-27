COVID-19 Lockdown Day 3: Confirmed Cases Cross 700 As India Battles Pandemic

The nationwide 21 day lockdown announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday night entered its third day on Friday. The total number of novel coronavirus cases which have tested positive has now reached 706. The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare's website puts it at 706, out of which 640 are reported as active cases while 66 patients have been treated for COVID-19 and discharged. 16 deaths have been recorded in India and five of them were reported on Monday.

The Indian Council for Medical Research (ICMR) has announced that 35 labs have been approved for coronavirus testing the country and that the number could be increased in the coming days.

Maharashtra and Kerala have recorded the highest number of cases. The gradual spike in the number of cases over the past few days is as per the trajectory of COVID-19 pandemic across the world, experts say.

However, some analysts also point out that testing in India has not been as aggressive as other countries such as South Korea, Italy and UK. South Korea has been able to get a grip on COVID-19 outbreak only because of its aggressive testing and tracing strategy, they point out.

ICMR, on its part, asserts that the testing strategy it has adopted suits Indian conditions. Officials have also said that more testing would be done if required in the coming days.