Covid cases in Border Security Force rise to 67

New Delhi: COVID-19 cases in border guarding force BSF have climbed to 67, with the maximum reported in a Delhi battalion, deployed in the Jamia area for law and order duties, and from the frontier state of Tripura, officials said on Tuesday.

Thirteen fresh COVID-positive cases have been reported from a force camp in Tripura. These include 10 personnel and three family members (wife and two children) of an infected trooper, a Border Security Force (BSF) spokesperson said.

The number of cases from the border state of Tripura stands at 24 now, he said. Forty-one cases have been reported from units based in the national capital and one from Kolkata (driver of a vehicle that was escorting the inter-ministerial central team of the Union government touring West Bengal). Among the Delhi cases, 32 are from two units that were deployed in the Jamia and Chandni Mahal areas under the directions of the Delhi Police for law and order upkeep duties, he said.