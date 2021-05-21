Covid challenge remains as long as infection exists: PM Modi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday asked officials to record the spread of coronavirus infection and its seriousness among the youth and children, and cautioned that the challenge posed by Covid-19 will remain as long it is present even at a "minor scale" in the country. In his second round of interaction with district magistrates and field officials on the pandemic, Modi spoke about concerns in various quarters about any spread of infection in the young generation due to mutations in the virus and asked officials to analyse the statistics in their districts.

They will have to be better prepared for the future, he said. There have been reports that the virus may hit the young generation, a demography which has so far not been affected hard as the adult population with people in the older age bracket being seen more susceptible.

Noting that active cases have seen a decline in the last few days, Modi referred to the experience of the last one-and-a-half years and told officials to work to ensure that people continue to follow Covid appropriate behaviour.

When the tally goes down, people start thinking that there is no need to worry now, he said, cautioning against it.



Modi called for collective responsibility in this regard among the government machinery, social organisations and elected representatives. The challenge remains as long as the infection is present even at a minor scale, he said.