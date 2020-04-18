 Top
Trending :

 

Home  > News > National

Covid cured, 85, dies in Kerala

Covid cured, 85, dies in Kerala
Highlights

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Health Minister K.K.Shailaja on Saturday stated that the death of a 85-year-old man, who was a former Covid-19 patient from ...

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Health Minister K.K.Shailaja on Saturday stated that the death of a 85-year-old man, who was a former Covid-19 patient from Malappuram, is not due to the coronavirus but due to a renal complication he developed.

"He tested negative for Covid-19 thrice. Then he had underlying ailments. He was a cardiac patient for three decades, had breathing issues (COPD) and had kidney problems. He recovered from Covid-19 and thanked the medical staff which took care of him. Then he had a kidney problem and infection. He died today morning, but not due to Covid," said Shailaja. She added that the funeral will take place based on the present national guidelines, when a person dies a normal death.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On

Download The Hans India Android App or iOS App for the Latest update on your phone.
Subscribed Failed...
Subscribed Successfully...
Next Story
More Stories