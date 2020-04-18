Covid cured, 85, dies in Kerala

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Health Minister K.K.Shailaja on Saturday stated that the death of a 85-year-old man, who was a former Covid-19 patient from Malappuram, is not due to the coronavirus but due to a renal complication he developed.

"He tested negative for Covid-19 thrice. Then he had underlying ailments. He was a cardiac patient for three decades, had breathing issues (COPD) and had kidney problems. He recovered from Covid-19 and thanked the medical staff which took care of him. Then he had a kidney problem and infection. He died today morning, but not due to Covid," said Shailaja. She added that the funeral will take place based on the present national guidelines, when a person dies a normal death.