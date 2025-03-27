CPI-M caught in a bind over new General Secretary, Politburo members

Thiruvananthapuram : With the 24th CPI-M Party Congress all set to commence in Madurai from April 2, hectic parleys are on in the party to zero in on the next General Secretary and also the members of the new Politburo and Central Committee.

The problem the top brass is facing is the retirement of those leaders who are 75 years and above.

At present, the sole exemption to the rule is Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, who will touch 80 very soon.

The others who have already crossed 75 include the present in charge General Secretary Prakash Karat and his wife Brinda Karat, Manik Sarkar, Subhashini Ali, Surjya Kanta Mishra, and G. Ramakrishnan.

Prakash Karat has already gone on record to say that the decision on extension will be made during the Party Congress deliberations.

What has now come as a surprising decision is that among the speakers at the major session is Brinda Karat, opening up speculations that she might be one who might not only get an extension but also might be the dark horse when it comes to naming the new General Secretary.

With Vijayan being the only Chief Minister of the CPI-M in power, by now, he has become almost the final word in the party and even though the West Bengal unit of the party is not keen on Brinda Karat, Vijayan and the Kerala unit favour her name for more reasons than one.

Meanwhile, the names of M.A. Baby and the All India Kisan Sabha President and peasant leader from Maharashtra Ashok Dhawale are also gaining traction, but with Vijayan not very keen on Baby, who hails from the state, the chances of Dhawale getting elevated to the top party post are also not being ruled out.

A political observer said that in the present 17 member Politburo, two seats are vacant and with eight crossing the 75 age barrier, the Party Congress has a tough task ahead of it.

"The Congress is most likely to grant exemptions to more besides, it has to decide on how to deal with those who will be crossing the age barrier when the new Central Committee (CC) is being selected. But if exemptions are limited to the barest minimum, then one could see a new leadership at the helm of affairs of the CPI-M," the observer said.

But already, the party seems to have decided to accommodate those who have crossed the age of 75 by giving such people key responsibilities.

Among the CC members from Kerala who have presently crossed 75 years include two former ministers - E.P. Jayarajan and P.K. Sreemathi.

One name that will be closely watched would be Kerala Tourism Minister P.A. Mohammed Riyas, the son-in-law of Vijayan, especially whether he will get a seat in the CC, as he was a surprise choice as a Minister and later became a member of the state Secretariat in 2022.