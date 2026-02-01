Crash Site Cleared In Baramati As Wreckage From Ajit Pawar Plane Tragedy Sent For Examination

Four days after the plane crash that claimed the lives of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and five others, authorities on Sunday initiated the removal of wreckage from the accident site in Baramati as part of the ongoing investigation.

Officials began collecting scattered debris and transporting the charred remains of the aircraft to specialised laboratories for forensic and technical examination. The operation followed the completion of initial inquiries by multiple investigating agencies.

Using heavy equipment, workers carefully lifted the burnt portion of the aircraft and placed it into containers for transport. The locations where aircraft fragments were found were marked to document the debris field before removal. The recovered parts are being secured in wooden containers and will be analysed to determine the cause of the crash.

The aircraft had crashed at around 9.45 am on January 28 while attempting to land, resulting in a fire that completely destroyed the plane and killed all six people on board.

Officials said the decision to clear the site was also taken due to growing crowds in the area. Large numbers of people had been gathering near the wreckage over the past several days, raising concerns related to safety and law and order.

Investigators are expected to study the recovered components to assess whether technical malfunction, operational error, or other factors contributed to the accident. Authorities said further details would be shared once examination reports are received.

The probe into the fatal crash remains ongoing.