Credit for SC's green cracker nod goes to Delhiites who elected BJP govt: Virendra Sachdeva

Slamming the previous AAP government for misleading courts on pollution, Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva said on Sunday that there is unprecedented excitement and joy among Delhi residents after the Supreme Court’s nod to burst green crackers on Diwali.

“I would credit the voters in Delhi for electing a BJP government in the city, which has managed to get the top court’s approval for reviving this traditional form of celebration of Diwali,” Sachdeva told IANS.

He said, after a long time, the people of the city have chosen a government that truly understands their sentiments.

“That is why the government presented its stand before the Supreme Court, and it is a big thing that the Supreme Court granted permission,” he said.

“The previous government, led by Arvind Kejriwal, had deliberately presented such facts before the Supreme Court that permission would be denied," he said.

“The permission for Green Crackers given by the Supreme Court has led to excitement and joy among people, especially children. And why not? We must follow our tradition and cultural heritage,” he said.

Earlier, the Delhi BJP President termed as unfortunate an attempt by Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Gopal Rai to mislead people regarding Delhi’s pollution.

Alleging that circulating wrong information has been the AAP’s strategy for the past 10 years, Sachdeva said that when the AAP government was in power, it misled the people of Delhi about pollution during Diwali and facilitated a ban even on green crackers.

Sachdeva said the weather in Delhi is currently clear, and pollution levels are significantly lower compared to previous years. “This year, there will be a harmony of culture and environment in Delhi,” he said.

He added that the Supreme Court’s decision is not only a relief for the residents of Delhi but also sends a positive message across the country -- that development, tradition, and environmental conservation can coexist.

He said that the AAP continues to indulge in appeasement politics to please a particular section of society, which is why the party is now struggling for its political survival in Delhi.