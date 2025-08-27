Credit of bringing Krishna water to Kuppam goes to YSR

Guntur: MLC KRJ Bharat made it clear that the credit for bringing Krishna waters to Kuppam belongs only to the late Dr YS Rajasekhara Reddy and his son, former Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Addressing the media at the YSR Congress Party central office in Tadepalli on Tuesday, he condemned the false propaganda of the TDP and yellow media.

He recalled that under the TDP government (2014–2019), the Kuppam canal project saw only cost escalations without completion. Initially estimated at Rs 293 crore, it was revised to Rs 413 crore and finally at Rs 574.96 crore. Despite this, crucial works were left incomplete.

Instead, Chandrababu Naidu conducted a publicity stunt in Narnapalle, falsely claiming to have delivered water to Kuppam.

By 2019, when YS Jagan Mohan Reddy became CM, 103 key structures, including a major railway under-cross tunnel worth Rs 85 crore, were still pending. Contractors had only finished profit-heavy works.

YS Jagan, staying true to his promise, acted decisively—issuing notices, changing contractors, and completing the project. In 2022, he fulfilled his word by delivering Krishna waters at Ramakuppam.

Bharat criticised Chandrababu Naidu for once again, in 2024, allocating Rs 161 crore under “lining works” to the same contractor, who carried out substandard work.