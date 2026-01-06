Cricketer Kranti Gaud's father reinstated in police department: MP Minister

Bhopal: Woman cricketer Kranti Gaud’s father Munna Singh, who had been dismissed from police constables’ job in 2012 for negligence in election duty, has been reinstated in the service, senior BJP leader and Madhya Pradesh Sports and Youth Welfare Minister Vishwas Sarang said on Monday.

“Chief Minister Mohan Yadav had promised that cricketer Karnti Gaud’s father, who had been dismissed from police constable’s job, will be reinstated. Today, he has fulfilled his promise. This decision also shows the BJP government’s commitment and respect towards sports persons whose hard work bring glory for Madhya Pradesh,” the minister told IANS on Monday.

The Women’s Cricket World Cup winning team member Kranti Gaud (22) was welcomed by Chief Minister Mohan Yadav in Bhopal earlier in November last year. In that meeting, Gaur had shared her own family's struggle due to lack of money and had requested CM Yadav to reinstate his father in police department.

After meeting CM Yadav, Krati Gaud had then told media persons that ever since her father was suspended, the family had to face many hardships resulting in Kranti’s elder brothers working as labourers and bus conductors to ensure the livelihood of the family comprising six children.

A native of Ghuwara village of Chhatarpur district in MP’s Bundelkhand region, Kranti has been leading the Indian team’s pace attack since July and performed particularly well during the tour of England.

Chief Minister Yadav had then accepted Kranti's demand and had promised that her father will resume his service in the police department as soon as possible. Kranti Gaud was also provided Rs 1 crore during an event organised on Tribal Pride Day in Jabalpur on November 15.

Right-arm fast bowler Kranti Gaud played a crucial role and took 9 wickets in the Women’s World Cup in 8 matches. Her best performance came against arch-rival Pakistan as she took three wickets and finished with figures of 3/20.

She also took 2 wickets against New Zealand in the must-win group stage match, but the biggest and most memorable wicket of all was saved for the semifinal.