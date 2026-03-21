Cross-voting in RS polls: Cong issues show-cause notice to fifth Har MLA

The Congress on Friday issued a show-cause notice to its fifth MLA from Haryana for alleged cross-voting during the recent Rajya Sabha elections. The party had earlier issued similar notices to four other legislators in the state.

The notice was served to Jarnail Singh, the MLA from Ratia, by Dharampal Malik, the chairman of the Disciplinary Action Committee of Haryana Congress. Rohit Jain, member secretary of the committee, confirmed the development, stating the action was taken regarding Singh’ conduct during the polls. Jarnail Singh denied the allegations, describing himself as a disciplined soldier of the party.

He claimed the move was an attempt to defame him and said that he had shown his marked ballot to the authorised party agent as per procedure.

The official notice cites “anti-party activities”, alleging that during the election held on March 16, 2026, Singh cast his vote in a manner contrary to the prescribed procedure and the official direction, resulting in the cancellation/invalidity of his vote.

“The aforesaid act, if established, appears to be a deliberate deviation intended to defeat the party’s official position and constitutes a serious breach of party discipline,” the notice reads. Singh has been asked to respond within seven days to explain why disciplinary action should not be initiated against him. Polling for the two Rajya Sabha seats in Haryana was held on Monday.