Crown of temple falls amid downpour

Bhubaneswar: The ‘Dadhinauti’ or crown of Rameshwar temple at Mausi Maa Square in Bhubaneswar fell from atop the shrine amid heavy downpour on Saturday.

According to preliminary information, the incident took place following incessant rain accompanied by lightning and thunderstorm. ‘Puja’ was going on in the temple and several sevayats and devotees were present at that time.

The officials of the Archaeological Survey of India visited the spot. An official said the ASI team would examine the temple to assess the damage. Bhubaneswar witnessed a heavy spell of rain on Saturday.

Rameshwar temple, also known as Mausi Maa temple of Lord Lingaraj, houses a Shiva Linga and other structures.