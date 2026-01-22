CRPF Officer Simran Bala’s Sister Shares Pride As She Prepares To Lead All-Male Republic Day Contingent

Simran Bala’s sister, Shail Bala, expressed deep happiness and gratitude while reacting to the moment. Speaking to ANI, she said the honour was not just personal but belonged to their hometown of Nowshera in Jammu and Kashmir and to the country as a whole. She highlighted how achievements like Simran’s send a strong message about equal opportunities for women, especially coming from a border region like Nowshera.

Shail Bala added that her sister’s role would motivate many women to dream bigger and break barriers. She also conveyed her best wishes, hoping the parade would be executed perfectly and bring pride to the nation.

At just 26, Simran Bala serves as an Assistant Commandant in the CRPF and will become the first woman officer to command a male contingent at the Republic Day parade. She will lead a team of 140 male personnel during the ceremonial march.

Speaking earlier about the responsibility, Simran Bala said she felt honoured to be entrusted with leading the contingent at such a prestigious national event. She explained that the team underwent intensive drill sessions with a sharp focus on precision, coordination and command execution, with preparations beginning nearly a month in advance.

Reflecting on the broader role of women in the force, she noted that the CRPF has consistently promoted gender equality by ensuring that duties and opportunities are assigned on merit. According to her, the organisation has steadily evolved towards a more inclusive system, allowing women to take on leadership roles alongside men.