Culture of freebies dangerous: PM Modi

Jalaun (UP): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday cautioned people against what he called a "revadi culture" of offering freebies for votes and said this is "very dangerous" for the development of the country. The Prime Minister used 'revadi', a popular north Indian sweet often distributed during festivals, as a metaphor for freebies being promised by various parties to grab power and said the people, especially the youth should guard against this.

Addressing a gathering here after inaugurating the 296-km Bundelkhand Expressway constructed at a cost of around Rs 14,850 crore, Modi said this expressway will not only give speed to the vehicles, but will also accelerate the industrial progress of the entire Bundelkhand. He said the distance from Chitrakoot to Delhi by the Bundelkhand expressway has been reduced by three-four hours, but its benefit is much more than that and hit out at previous dispensations in Uttar Pradesh for the lack of connectivity.

The "double-engine" government now was ensuring the major transformation of the state with fast-improving connectivity and much better law and order, he said. Modi asserted that no such work should be done that is not related to the present aspirations and better future of the country. The thinking behind every decision and policy should be that development of the country would be accelerated, the Prime Minister said, adding that it should be ensured that all those things that harm and negatively impact the country's development are kept away.

BJP leaders use the term "double engine" to refer to the party being in power at the Centre as well as in a state.

Modi said the country has got a very good opportunity for development and it should not let this go. "We have to ensure maximum development in this era and take the country to new heights and build a new India," he said.