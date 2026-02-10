Curfew And Internet Ban Enforced In Manipur’s Ukhrul After Renewed Violence

Fresh unrest in Manipur’s Ukhrul district has led to a tight security clampdown, with authorities enforcing curfew and suspending internet services for five days in an effort to restore order. The action followed reports of armed miscreants setting houses ablaze and firing shots, forcing several residents to abandon their homes overnight.

The violence reportedly broke out late on Monday in Litan Sareikhong village, where armed groups allegedly torched homes and fired rounds into the air, creating panic across the hill district. Fearing further escalation, many villagers fled with basic belongings to safer locations in neighbouring Kangpokpi district, while some residents from the Tangkhul community were also reported to have moved out.

In response to the deteriorating situation, the Manipur government ordered an immediate shutdown of internet services across Ukhrul district. According to the order issued by the commissioner (home), recent developments posed a serious threat to public safety and peace, and the suspension was necessary to prevent the spread of misinformation that could worsen tensions. The internet ban will remain in effect for five days.

Curfew was imposed in sensitive areas of the district, and security forces were deployed in larger numbers to prevent further incidents. Officials said gunshots were fired near Litan Sareikhong village, triggering fear among residents who rushed to leave their homes under the cover of darkness.

Police teams later visited the affected areas and assured villagers that measures were being taken to stabilise the situation. In a separate statement, police reported a minor fire incident in nearby K Lungwiram village around midnight, which caused partial damage to a house but was quickly brought under control. The cause of the fire is under investigation, with authorities stating that the overall situation remains under watch.

Village bodies condemned the violence and appealed to the state and central governments for additional security deployment, relief for affected families and swift action to restore law and order. Police also moved to counter rumours circulating online, denying reports of large-scale displacement and clarifying that only a few families and students had temporarily shifted accommodation due to safety concerns and the start of the school session.

Officials said the immediate trigger for the violence was an incident over the weekend in which a member of the Tangkhul Naga community was allegedly assaulted at Litan village. Although the matter was initially settled through local mediation, tensions resurfaced after a follow-up meeting failed to take place. Late Monday night, houses belonging to members of the Tangkhul Naga community were allegedly set on fire, followed by retaliatory arson targeting homes of the Kuki community in nearby areas.

Security forces remain on high alert as authorities continue efforts to prevent further violence and bring normalcy back to the district.