CWC: Kharge takes indirect jibe at Dhankhar; asks members to decide on BJY 2.0

New Delhi: Party President Mallikarjun Kharge said during the Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting on Thursday that the biggest challenge now is people holding constitutional positions, who are responsible for providing protection to the opposition MPs, are themselves becoming part of party politics using caste, region and occupation as their shield.

Without taking the name of Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar, Kharge also said that he has failed to fulfill his obligations under the Constitution, besides asked the members to decide on Bharat Jodo Yatra 2.0 as is being demanded by the party workers.

In his opening remarks, Kharge said, "The elections for the 18th Lok Sabha are before us. In this regard, the fourth meeting of INDIA bloc was held in Delhi on December 19."

He also said that the Congress has moved forward in many directions.

"We have to win as many seats as possible by coordinating with like-minded colleagues," he said.

The COngress chief also said that he has constituted a five-member National Alliance Committee, which will decide the contours of the alliance with the other parties.

Kharge further said that in view of the preparations for the Lok Sabha elections, a review meeting has been held with about 24 states.

"We will also appoint coordinators for the Lok Sabha seats soon," the Congress leader said.

He also said that the party will hold a huge rally in Nagpur on December 28, on the 138th foundation day of the Congress.

"A new message will go out from there... The rally will be historic," he said.

Discussing the 'donate for desh' online crowdfunding campaign, Kharge said, "To further strengthen our fight, the party has once again knocked on the doors of the public to seek their contributions and has started the 'donate for desh' crowdfunding programme. You are all requested to make people aware about this campaign."

"The whole country is seeing how the BJP is strangling democracy by arbitrarily passing important Bills without discussion or debate. A conspiracy is going on to convert the Parliament into a platform for the ruling party. The way 143 MPs of our INDIA bloc have been suspended from both the Houses is unfortunate," he said.

Targeting the Centre, he said, "Modi government is working against the dignity of the Parliament by passing all the important Bills in the absence of the opposition. By trying to take over institutions like the Election Commission, the government has put the Constitution, Parliament and democracy in danger."

He said the opposition had extended gave full cooperation to the Parliament session.

"But after the (security breach) incident in the Parliament on December 13, the opposition MPs were demanding a statement from the Home Minister (Amit Shah) and a comprehensive discussion on the issue in both the Houses, which the government made a matter of prestige," he said.

In an indirect dig at Dhankhar, Kharge said, "The biggest challenge is that the people holding constitutional positions, who are responsible for providing protection to the opposition MPs, are themselves becoming a part of party politics using caste, region and occupation as their shield. He has failed to fulfill his obligations under the Constitution. The whole country is watching it."

He also said that Congress has a history of 138 years of sacrifice and restraint.

"Patriotism is in our blood and DNA. Even during the British rule, our ancestors did not learn to fear and bow down," he said.

He added that the government has been trying to mislead the public for the last 10 years by defaming the great heroes and distorting history for its own interests.

"We will have to answer them with the help of truth in a moderate and dignified language. We are doing the same work in the House also. Our ideology does not allow us to lie like them," Kharge said.

He also said that the life of ego, sin and lies is very short but truth is immortal.

"Following the path of truth which our heroes have taught us, we have to defeat the undemocratic forces with great patience and restraint. I have full confidence that we will achieve victory with the struggle to provide justice to the people," he said, adding, "We have to always pay attention to those fundamental issues which this government is making every possible effort to keep aside."

He also said that the wealth of the country is being handed over to a few businessmen.

"We should not forget those questions which will affect future politics. Caste census and women's reservation will be important issues. We want that women's reservation should be implemented immediately and OBC women should be brought under the ambit of reservation. Today, we will have to brainstorm on many such questions and make some concrete strategies for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections," he said.

He also said that for the last several months, all the leaders and workers of the party have been continuously putting forward a demand that Rahul Gandhi should be requested to tour India under Bharat Jodo Yatra 2.0.

"I put this before Rahul ji in the working committee, and leave the decision to all of you," he added.