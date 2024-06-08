CWC passed proposal to make Rahul Gandhi leader of opposition

New Delhi: The Congress Working Committee (CWC) and the party's parliamentary party met on Saturday. During this time, a proposal to make Rahul Gandhi the opposition leader was passed. According to sources, the Congress Working Committee (CWC) has approved the proposal that Rahul Gandhi be named the party's leader in the Lok Sabha. However, Rahul Gandhi has stated that he will take this proposition into consideration.

At the same time, following the CWC meeting, Congress Rajya Sabha MP Pramod Tiwari stated that Rahul Gandhi should definitely become the opposition leader in the Lok Sabha. He stated that this was a request from our working committee. He's a fearless and courageous leader. He has the ability to communicate directly with people. Pramod Tiwari stated that Rahul Gandhi is aware of the issues. This was the unanimous request of our working committee.

CWC (Congress Working Committee) members have passed the resolution that Rahul Gandhi should be appointed as the leader of the party in Lok Sabha: Sources pic.twitter.com/tm9w5R8igU — ANI (@ANI) June 8, 2024

On the other hand, Following the Congress Working Committee meeting, Maharashtra Congress President Nana Patole stated that the working committee wishes Rahul Gandhi to become the Leader of the Opposition and the voice of the people of the country. On this basis, he will have the strength to present the truth to the public.

Meanwhile, newly elected Congress MP from Haryana Deepender Hooda said that the mandate of the country may have given the BJP the strength of numbers, but the countrymen have given the moral strength to the opposition. The sentiment of the country is with the opposition today. For this, the leadership of the Congress deserves special congratulations. He said that the way Rahul Gandhi fearlessly fought the battle of every section, I think he deserves congratulations. We all requested that Rahul Gandhi should take the responsibility of the leader of the opposition.

Along with this, after the Congress Working Committee meeting of Congress, Congress party leader KC Venugopal said that now the revival of the Congress party has started. This is the CWC's sentiment. He stated that the Congress Working Committee has unanimously urged Rahul Gandhi to take over as Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha. Rahul Gandhi is the most appropriate person to lead this movement within Parliament.

When asked if Gandhi had taken the responsibility, Venugopal replied, "He will decide in 2-4 days." While the Congress president is the Leader of the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha, the Congress has not had Lok Sabha LoP status for the previous 10 years due to a lack of numbers to claim the role. To become Leader of the Opposition, a party must get 10% of the 543 seats. After that, on the question being asked about which seat Rahul Gandhi will keep (Rae Bareli or Wayanad), Venugopal responded, "This decision has to be made before the 17th and will come in 3-4 days."