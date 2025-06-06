Cyber-fraud gang busted by Delhi Police; two arrested, Armyman among victims

New Delhi : The Delhi Police has busted a cyber-fraud racket and arrested two men, including the mastermind, for allegedly duping an Indian Army soldier of more than Rs 82,000 near the New Delhi Railway Station, an official said on Thursday.

Accused Sahil Verma (24) and Deepak Jain alias Naveen (33) used fake firms and multiple bank accounts to carry out cyber frauds and cheat unsuspecting victims, he added. “The case came to light on May 18 when a complaint was received at the Daryaganj Police Station. The complainant, Abhishek, serving as an Agniveer in the Army and posted in Udhampur, reported that he was defrauded of Rs 82,496 near Metro Gate No. 4 at the New Delhi Railway Station,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central) Nidhin Valsan said.

The accused allegedly told the victim that he was in desperate need of money and lured the latter under false pretenses. After deceitfully gaining access to the victim’s mobile phone, the fraudster fled and used a UPI platform to transfer the funds, the officer said.

A case under the relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) was registered and investigation launched. Police said the probe involved the analysis of the footage collected from more than 50 CCTV cameras from the surrounding areas and extensive digital surveillance. The investigation revealed that fraudsters used fake firms, such as RS Trading Company and Shri Sham Garments, to route money through current accounts in various banks. On May 28, based on technical surveillance, Verma was arrested from a location near the Ajmal Khan Park in Karol Bagh. “He confessed to his involvement and operating fraudulent bank accounts. Based on his disclosure, his associate, Deepak Jain, was arrested the following day from Rajasthan’s Chittorgarh,” the DCP said. Police have also seized five mobile phones used in the commission of the fraud and several bank passbooks. Efforts are underway to apprehend the other associates of the accused, identified as Akash Tomar and Mohit Sharma, and recover the remaining cheated amount.

Further investigation is in progress to determine the full extent of the fraud, according to the police.