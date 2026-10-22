Cyclists set to conquer rugged Himalayan terrains

Shimla: Around 130 km of rugged Himalayan terrain, 3,800 metres of climbing and a prize purse of Rs 8 lakh set the stage for the 13th edition of MTB Shimla.

Organised by HASTPA from October 23 to 25, the event will bring together cyclists from 20 cities, including nine national podium finishers, for a demanding test of endurance, technical ability and race strategy.

Returning to its Cross Country Marathon (XCM) roots, this year’s race features a prologue followed by two timed stages. With nearly 90 per cent of the course off-road, riders will navigate narrow single-tracks, forest trails, jeep roads, rock gardens and stream crossings.

While sustained climbs will push their stamina to the limit, technical descents will demand precision, control and concentration.

The edition also marks the first time gravel bikes are permitted at the event. The competitive action begins with Stage I, The Flight of the Pheasant, on October 24.

Covering 55 km with 1,780 metres of elevation gain, the stage starts at the Kufri Wildlife Sanctuary and winds through Patgyaar, Talo ka Naal, Mundaghat, Tharol, Galu and Fagu before concluding at Dak Bangla.

The combination of forest trails and relentless climbing is expected to deliver a challenging opening stage. In Stage II, the Cedar Wreath, follows on October 25, covering 48 km with 1,280 metres of climbing.

Starting at the Kufri Wildlife Sanctuary, the route takes riders through Charabra, Mashobra, Purani Koti, Kanda, Dak Bangla, Fagu and Bekalthi before finishing at Mashobra.

Together, the two stages take competitors beyond Shimla’s familiar tourist attractions, showcasing the region’s forests, villages and mountain trails as an integral part of the race experience. The Rs 8 lakh prize purse will be distributed across six categories, attracting a field that spans generations.

At 11, Shimla’s Kaarik Sharma is the youngest participant, while 68-year-old Maheshwar Dutt is the oldest. Shimla leads the local contingent with 18 riders, followed by Bengaluru with six.

Competitors are also travelling from Jaipur, Delhi, Leh and Guwahati, bringing together emerging talent and experienced racers on the same demanding course.

Beyond competition, the event will place a strong emphasis on responsible riding and road safety. Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Mehar Panwar advocated the need to deliver a strong message on road safety and helmet use.

She commended the organisers for integrating responsible riding into the event’s wider focus on sport and fitness, highlighting the importance of building safe habits, particularly among young riders.

“Wear a helmet correctly on every ride, follow traffic rules and respect every road user,” she told the media here.



