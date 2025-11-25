Cyclone Senyar Alert: IMD Warns of New Storm Building in Bay of Bengal

A low-pressure area near Malaysia is getting stronger.

IMD says it may turn into a cyclone in the next 48 hours.

Movement of the System

The system is moving west-northwest.

It may become a depression over the south Andaman Sea within 24 hours.

Cloud Activity

Strong clouds are seen over the south Andaman Sea and nearby regions.

This shows that the system is active and building up.

Wind Conditions

Winds are blowing at 15 to 20 knots.

Gusts may reach 30 knots.

Sea conditions are moderate.

Second Low-Pressure Area

Another low-pressure area may form near Sri Lanka on November 25.

This system may also get stronger.

Cyclone Naming

If the main system becomes a cyclone, it will be called Senyar.

Senyar means lion and the name was given by the UAE.

Rain in Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu may get heavy rain from November 25 to 27.

Very heavy rain is likely on November 24 and from November 28 to 30.

Rain in Kerala and Mahe

Kerala and Mahe may get heavy rain from November 24 to 26.

Rain in Lakshadweep

Lakshadweep may get heavy rain on November 24.

Rain in Andaman and Nicobar

Andaman and Nicobar may get heavy rain on November 25 and 29.

Very heavy rain is likely from November 26 to 28.

Rain in Andhra Pradesh

Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam may get heavy rain on November 29 and 30.

Thunderstorm Alert

Tamil Nadu may get thunderstorms from November 24 to 28.

Kerala and Mahe may get thunderstorms from November 24 to 26.

Lakshadweep may get thunderstorms on November 24.

Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam may get thunderstorms on November 27 and 28.

Andaman and Nicobar may see thunderstorms with winds up to 40 to 50 kmph.