Cyclone ‘Senyar’ Forms Over Strait Of Malacca; IMD Predicts Landfall Today And Heavy Rain Across South India

A deep depression located over the Strait of Malacca has strengthened into Cyclone ‘Senyar’, as reported by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Wednesday. The system is projected to make landfall this afternoon along the Indonesian coast.

Simultaneously, another low-pressure zone over the southwest Bay of Bengal and nearby regions of south Sri Lanka has evolved into a well-marked low-pressure area and is expected to intensify into a depression soon.

In a statement posted on X, the IMD noted that the deep depression moved westward at around 10 kmph over the previous six hours before developing into Cyclone ‘Senyar’, positioned at 0530 hours IST on November 26, 2025. The Strait of Malacca serves as a key maritime link between the Andaman Sea of the Indian Ocean and the South China Sea of the Pacific.

These active weather systems have prompted rainfall warnings for the Andaman and Nicobar Islands and parts of Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Kerala and Puducherry.

According to the IMD’s latest bulletin, the storm is expected to hold its cyclonic strength for about 24 hours and will initially head westward, crossing the Indonesian coast on November 26. Afterwards, it is forecasted to shift west-southwest before curving eastward over the next two days. Wind speeds of 70–90 kmph are expected through Wednesday.

The national forecast indicates light to moderate rain across much of the Nicobar Islands, with heavy to very heavy precipitation likely at isolated spots on November 26–27, followed by gradually decreasing rainfall from November 28–29.

Meanwhile, the developing low-pressure system near the Bay of Bengal is likely to move north-northwest and evolve into a depression within the next 24 hours. This will bring additional rainfall to Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Andhra Pradesh. Heavy rains hit several Tamil Nadu districts on Monday, causing flooding in parts of Tuticorin.

The IMD has issued warnings for intense rainfall in Tamil Nadu on Wednesday and Thursday, with thunderstorms and lightning expected across the region between November 26–29, and in Kerala and Mahe from November 26–27.

Schools and colleges in parts of Tamil Nadu were closed on Tuesday due to widespread disruption. An official update for Wednesday closures is still awaited.