Cyclone Senyar: New Storm May Form Over Bay of Bengal on November 26

  • Created On:  24 Nov 2025 6:08 PM IST
Cyclone Senyar: New Storm May Form Over Bay of Bengal on November 26
A new cyclone named Senyar may form over the Bay of Bengal on November 26. IMD warns of heavy rain in Andaman, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and nearby regions.

A weather system over the sea may become a cyclone around November 26.

If it becomes a cyclone, it will be called Senyar.

It may move toward Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, West Bengal, or Bangladesh.

People living near the East Coast should be careful.

The Andaman and Nicobar Islands will get heavy rain first.

Strong winds will also blow there.

According to IMD, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Mahe, Lakshadweep, and Coastal Andhra Pradesh will also receive rain.

Some places in Tamil Nadu may get very heavy rain, so schools are closed in a few districts.

