Dadasiba Hospital to be upgraded to 100-bed facility: Himachal CM Sukhu

imachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Sunday inspected the ongoing construction of Civil Hospital Dadasiba in the Jaswan Pragpur Assembly constituency of Kangra district. During the visit, he directed the Public Works Department to ensure the quality of the construction. The Chief Minister stated that the hospital would initially be upgraded to a 50-bed facility in the first phase and subsequently to a 100-bed hospital in the second phase.

Emphasising the hospital's importance as the primary healthcare provider in the Jaswan region, he assured that all deficiencies would be addressed. "Approximately 50 percent of the construction is complete, with an additional Rs 3.61 crore required to finish the remaining work, which the state government will provide. To enhance healthcare services, the hospital will be staffed with specialist doctors in gynaecology, orthopaedics, surgery, and anaesthesia, as well as lab technicians,'' Sukhu said.

The Chief Minister said that the state government would transform Dadasiba Hospital into an 'Aadarsh Swaysthya Sansthan', deploying specialist doctors in sub-division-level hospitals to improve local healthcare accessibility. Sukhu expressed concern over the slow pace of the hospital's construction over the past five years and called for an acceleration of the work. He reiterated the state government's commitment to enhancing health facilities across Himachal Pradesh.

"In a recent cabinet meeting, it was decided to create and fill 200 medical officer positions in the Health and Family Welfare Department. Additionally, 22 posts for Professor, Associate Professor, and Assistant Professor will be filled in various medical colleges statewide," Sukhu said. "Efforts to improve emergency health services include creating eight emergency medical officer positions at Tanda Medical College in Kangra and five assistant professor positions at Chamba Medical College, which will facilitate the establishment of functional trauma centres in these institutions," he added.

Agriculture Minister Chander Kumar, Congress spokesperson Surender Mankotia, and other dignitaries were present at the inspection.