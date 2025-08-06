Daily Briefing: Trump’s India Ventures and the Trade Tariff Standoff

Top news today: Tariffs, which US President Donald Trump warned about earlier, will start from tomorrow. As per the new rules, India is to be taxed at a rate of 25 per cent, apart from an unspecified additional penalty over US Russia trade Russian oil. On Tuesday, Trump warned of the Trump tariffs, as he took a harder line.

“India, for the reasons of our friendship, I won’t go up 25 per cent. But at the next level, we will be going up, very substantially over the next 24 hours,” he said. He said that zero duty from India was not enough for him, and that India was also “pumping money into Russia by purchasing large amounts of oil.” Russia, which is also being targeted by Trump, said that sovereign nations had a right to decide their trade partners.

“We’ll get back to the trade war in a bit, but first, let’s talk about the Trump business bonanza that is happening in India right now, which Trump earlier called a ‘dead economy”.

In less than eight months since Donald Trump was sworn in as the President of the US, his family’s real estate and branding company The Trump Organization, added nearly 8 million square feet of property projects in the country to its business portfolio. In India, the Trump Empire in India has tripled the value of its real estate deals since it entered the Indian market.

Trump-branded properties have been launched in various cities in India, as well. Pune, for example, saw the launch of Trump Towers in 2015, and also the upcoming Trump World Centre. Two other Trump projects, both featuring residential towers in Mumbai, were also set to start in 2021. In Kolkata, Delhi, Hyderabad and Gurugram, Trump Towers are also expected to begin in the near future.

The Trump Organisation does not directly invest in realty construction; it simply lends its brand for an upfront licence fee or a development fee. Meet the ten firms, a mix of old realty majors and flamboyant start-ups, that join hands with Trump or Tribeca to represent the brand in the country.