DAIMANTÉ Launches AI-Led Green Luxury Jewellery from India

Pune : DAIMANTÉ, a new-age jewellery brand from Caratix Jovella Pvt. Ltd., has entered the Indian luxury jewellery market with a clear point of view: the future of diamonds lies at the intersection of technology, ethics and design. Positioned as an AI-led, green luxury brand, DAIMANTÉ combines artificial intelligence–assisted design with traditional craftsmanship to create jewellery that reflects modern values without losing emotional depth.

At DAIMANTÉ, every design begins with AI-generated forms inspired by nature, geometry and energy. These concepts are then interpreted, refined and handcrafted by skilled Indian artisans, ensuring that technology enhances creativity rather than replacing the human touch. The result is jewellery that is contemporary in form, meaningful in intent and rooted in craftsmanship.

Conceptualised and manufactured entirely in India, DAIMANTÉ aligns with the Make in India vision while addressing the growing global demand for ethical, sustainable luxury. From design and diamond cultivation to gold sourcing and finishing, the brand’s operations remain fully domestic, reinforcing India’s position as a global jewellery manufacturing and innovation hub.

The brand debuts with Talisman, a pendant-led collection that draws inspiration from ancient symbols associated with protection, strength and transformation. Reimagined for modern wearers, each piece is designed to carry personal meaning rather than serve as ornament alone. The collection is crafted in 14–18K gold and set with IGI-certified laboratory grown diamonds reflecting DAIMANTÉ commitment to responsible luxury. The Talisman collection is priced starting from INR 30,000 making conscious, design-led diamond jewellery accessible to a new generation of luxury consumers.

At the heart of the brand is the use of laboratory-grown Type II-A diamonds produced through the CVD process. These diamonds possess the same atomic structure, brilliance and durability as mined diamonds, without the environmental and ethical costs associated with traditional mining. By eliminating extraction, DAIMANTÉ significantly reduces land disruption and environmental degradation, while ensuring full transparency and traceability.

“Technology should expand imagination, not erase human skill,” says Sunny Kumar Singh, Founder & CEO, DAIMANTÉ. “AI allows us to explore forms and ideas that would be difficult to visualise otherwise, but the soul of each piece still comes from the artisan’s hand. For us, the future of diamonds is not about mining deeper, but about shaping a smarter, cleaner and more conscious era of luxury.”

At DAIMANTÉ all diamonds are laboratory grown, paired with gold and eco-conscious packaging. Each piece is certified by IGI/SGL, carries BIS Hallmarking and is backed by easy exchange and buyback assurances.

Currently operating as a digital-first brand. DAIMANTÉ retails through its online platform and very soon is preparing to open its first physical store in Pune. This will be followed by a phased retail expansion across key Indian markets. The brand also maintains a presence in the United States, reflecting its ambition to position Indian-designed, responsibly crafted jewellery on the global stage.

More than a jewellery label, DAIMANTÉ is building a new language of luxury-one that values intelligence over excess, ethics over extraction, and meaning over mere sparkle.