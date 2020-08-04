Dalai Lama mourns fellow Nobel laureate John Hume's demise

Dharamsala: Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama on Tuesday expressed his condolences over the demise of Northern Irish politician and fellow Nobel Peace prize winner John Hume (83), who died following a prolonged illness.

In his condolence message to the wife of the late Nobel laureate, the Dalai Lama wrote: "I was pleased to be able to meet your husband during one of my several visits to Northern Ireland.

"His deep conviction in the power of dialogue and negotiations to resolve the conflict was unwavering. It was his leadership and his faith in the power of negotiations that enabled the 1998 Good Friday Agreement to be reached. His steady persistence set an example for all of us to follow."

The Buddhist leader concluded with the observation that Hume's dedication to peace and non-violence in the resolution of conflict, no matter how protracted or difficult it may seem to be, will long survive him and noted that he had lived a meaningful life.