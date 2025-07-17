Live
- Why Term Insurance is a Must-Have for Every Young Indian Professional?
- India’s Gen Z Embraces the GenAI Future: Great Learning Mobilises 16,000 Youth in a 3-Day GenAI Upskilling Sprint
- KLH bachupally Kicks Off Global Conference on Generative AI and Computational Intelligence
- AI Meets Innovation: Samsung Launches its Future-Forward Business Experience Studio in Mumbai
- Yoga Isn’t for Everyone: 5 Health Conditions That Call for Caution
- Darjeeling Landslides: 2 Dead, Roads Blocked, Families Displaced After Heavy Rain
- Effective Project Management Implementation Leads Civil Engineer to Successful Water Treatment Project
- Indian Navy to commission indigenously-built INS Nistar
- Bihar: 125 units of free electricity from Aug 1; people thank Nitish govt
- Vendor Onboarding Metrics: Scaling B2B Indian Marketplaces
Darjeeling Landslides: 2 Dead, Roads Blocked, Families Displaced After Heavy Rain
Highlights
Incessant rainfall triggered deadly landslides in Darjeeling, West Bengal, killing two people and displacing several families.
Heavy rain and strong winds triggered multiple landslides across Darjeeling on Wednesday, killing two people and damaging homes.
A six-year-old girl, Samanta Subba, was crushed by a rock in Lower Gok.
An excavator operator died in Charchare Bari Jamuney after being buried under debris.
Rainfall measured: Darjeeling – 72mm, Siliguri – 64mm, Malda – 63mm (IMD data).
Landslides also:
- Damaged 10 houses and 2 tourism quarters.
- Displaced 10 families, now staying in a hotel.
- Hit roads in wards 5, 12, 13, 14, and 23.
- Blocked Tenzing Norgay Road and NH10 at Swetijhora, disrupting traffic.
Local officials are working on relief and relocation efforts as rain continues.
Next Story