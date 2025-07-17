  • Menu
Darjeeling Landslides: 2 Dead, Roads Blocked, Families Displaced After Heavy Rain

Representational Image. 

Incessant rainfall triggered deadly landslides in Darjeeling, West Bengal, killing two people and displacing several families.

Heavy rain and strong winds triggered multiple landslides across Darjeeling on Wednesday, killing two people and damaging homes.

A six-year-old girl, Samanta Subba, was crushed by a rock in Lower Gok.

An excavator operator died in Charchare Bari Jamuney after being buried under debris.

Rainfall measured: Darjeeling – 72mm, Siliguri – 64mm, Malda – 63mm (IMD data).

Landslides also:

  • Damaged 10 houses and 2 tourism quarters.
  • Displaced 10 families, now staying in a hotel.
  • Hit roads in wards 5, 12, 13, 14, and 23.
  • Blocked Tenzing Norgay Road and NH10 at Swetijhora, disrupting traffic.

Local officials are working on relief and relocation efforts as rain continues.

