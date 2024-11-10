Darul Uloom Lifts Ban On Women’s Entry with New Rules In Place

The entry ban on women at Darul Uloom, an Islamic seminary in Deoband, has been lifted, allowing women to enter the campus under specified conditions, according to an official statement from the institution.

The new regulations, effective from Friday, require that women wear a hijab and be accompanied by a family member when entering. Additionally, visitors must deposit their mobile phones at the gate, as all forms of videography and photography on campus are strictly prohibited, following earlier concerns about videos being taken on campus.

Ashraf Usmani, Darul Uloom's media spokesperson, stated on Saturday that the decision came after extensive discussions, and women from around the world will now be allowed entry under the new guidelines. Usmani also explained that a designated officer would manage visitor passes, required for both men and women entering the campus.

Visitors will need to present an Aadhaar card, voter ID, or PAN card to obtain a pass. Names, contact information, and details of all visitors will be recorded, and entry will be permitted only until sunset. Each pass will be valid for two hours and will automatically expire after sunset. Usmani added that the May 17 ban was initially imposed due to concerns about women entering without veils and sharing photos and videos of the seminary on social media, which was affecting students.