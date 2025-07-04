‘Daughter of Bihar’: PM Modi Honors Trinidad and Tobago PM’s Roots with Bhojpuri Chautaal Welcome

India news today: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday (Thursday in T&T) arrived in Trinidad and Tobago on a two-day official PM Modi Trinidad visit, as the second leg of his five nation tour. In Trinidad and Tobago, he addressed his counterpart PM Kamla Persad-Bissessar as “Bihar ki Beti” (daughter of Bihar) and talked about her Bihar roots Trinidad and Tobago.

“The family of Kamla ji originally lived in Buxar, Bihar." She herself has also been there. The people here proudly call her Bihar ki Beti,” PM Modi said while speaking to the Indian diaspora in the capital Port of Spain. “So many of you have roots in Bihar,“ he further added, congratulating the people of Trinidad and Tobago on their cultural connect with India.

PM Modi on Friday (Thursday in T&T) on arrival was received at the airport by the PM of T&T Kamla, who was donning an Indian outfit along with her entire Cabinet. Cabinet members also participated by donning Indian traditional wear.

In Port of Spain, PM Modi was received with a Bhojpuri Chautaal performance. The Prime Minister posted a video on X with the following caption: ‘Bhojpuri Chautaal performance in Trinidad & Tobago!

Speaking to the Indian community in Trinidad, Prime Minister Modi praised their role in the country’s development and the deep ancestral connection that the community in Trinidad shares with India. He also gifted the government and people of Trinidad and Tobago a replica of the Ram Mandir replica and holy water from the Sangam at the Maha Kumbh and the Sarayu River in Ayodhya.

PM Modi also spoke about Buxar, Bihar and the international significance of the Bihar’s culture in his speech. He said: “Bihar’s legacy is not just a matter of pride for India, but for the entire world. In democracy and education, in diplomacy, Bihar has led the way. I am sure the soil will continue to inspire the 21st century.”